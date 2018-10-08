City man acquitted of Dublin assault

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city resident has been acquitted of assaulting a man who later had to have part of his testicle removed.

35 year old Raymond Leonard of Sliabh Ban, Ballybane, and with a previous address at Chelmsford Road, Ranelagh, Dublin had pleaded NOT guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting Nicholas Devlin causing him harm at Anna Villa, Ranelagh, on August 30, 2015.

The jury took just under 90 minutes to enter a unanimous NOT guilty verdict on day four of the trial.

During the trial, Garda Gregory Devoy said Mr Leonard gave a voluntary interview six months after the incident and said he couldn’t recall the night in question.

Mr Leonard, a former manager at An Bhialann restaurant in Ranelagh, told gardaí he had never been in a fight in his life.

Mr Devlin agreed under cross-examination that his “lasting impression” was of the attacker being 6ft tall.

Defence counsel Keith Spencer BL put it to Mr Devlin that his client is 5ft 8.

Mr Devlin also agreed that he stated the assailant was wearing a dark shirt.

Mr Spencer asked Mr Devlin to explain why Mr Leonard could be seen wearing a white shirt on pub CCTV shortly before the incident.

The witness replied that he felt it was consistent to give the same evidence, as he thought it had been a dark shirt.

He said it would have been harder to distinguish colours outside at night.