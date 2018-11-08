City Joint Policing Committee to hold public meeting at Westside

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting of the Galway City Joint Policing Committee will be held in Westside at the end of the month.

Members of the public are being invited to have their say on policing issues across the city and discuss the current strategic plan for Galway.

The JPC serves as a community forum for discussion, consultation and recommendations on policing matters across the city.

