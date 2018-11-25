City Joint Policing Committee to hold public meeting at Westside

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting of the Galway City Joint Policing Committe will take place in Westside tomorrow.

The JPC serves as a community forum for discussion, consultation and recommendations on policing matters across the city.

It allows members of the public to make submissions and raise topics for consideration and discussion.

Key topics include road safety, enhancement of community safety initiatives, anti-social behavior and increased community engagement.

The JPC will hold a public meeting at Westside Community Centre tomorrow evening at 7.