City Irish language group joining national protest against funding cuts

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway City Irish language group is joining a national protest over funding cuts later this morning.

Groups across the country are calling on the Government to reverse the latest cuts of €820,000 announced by Foras Na Gaeilge.

They are urging Government to support the organisation, and to develop a long-term solution to Irish language funding.

An Bruach Thoir is a voluntary group working to promote Irish in the Galway City East area,

They’ll be protesting locally on the issue outside Aras na nGael on Dominick Street from 10 this morning.