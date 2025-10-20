  • Services

City insurance firm partners with 'Best Buddies' to support people with disabilities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

City-based travel insurance firm MAWDY has partnered with non-profit ‘Best Buddies’ to support people with intellectual disabilities.

Best Buddies is a global volunteer led organisation and this partnership will bring its ‘Transitions’ programme to Ireland for the first time.

Over 12 months, it’ll offer skills-building workshops, personal mentoring and inclusive events – aimed at supporting those with intellectual disabilities as they transition after school.

International firm MAWDY employs 150 people in Galway and this latest partnership is also supported by Fundación MAPFRE.

MAWDY HR manager Marie Ward explains their empowerment and future ready program

