City gatherings to honour Palestinian mothers killed in Gaza

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two gatherings will take place in the city tomorrow afternoon to honour the Palestinian mothers killed during the conflict in Gaza.

The first, at 12.30pm, will see a procession of grieving mothers carrying bundles wrapped in white shroud walk from Moneenageisha Cross to the G-Hotel.

The hotel has been targeted by demonstrators on several occassions due to it’s owner, Israeli-tycoon David Fattal.

They claim he supports Israeli actions in Gaza and has close ties to the IDF.

A second ceremony will take place at Eyre Square at 2.30pm and will see the grieving mothers walk towards the Leonardo Hotel at Spanish Arch – also owned by David Fattal.