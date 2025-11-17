City event to show solidarity with Ahmadiyya Muslim community

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A solidarity event will be held in the city this weekend to support Galway’s Ahmadiyya Muslim community.

It’s organised by the ‘Love Galway, Hate Racism’ group and will take place at the Maryam Mosque in Ballybrit on Saturday at 2pm.

It comes as two men are currently before the courts on explosive charges.

During an operation which led to their arrest, Gardaí also discovered a video in which several masked men make attack threats against the mosque.

Campaigner Joe Loughnane told Galway Talks the event on Saturday is about showing that we’re all part of the same Galway community.