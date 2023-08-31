City event to mark first anniversary of the death of playwright Patricia Burke Brogan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An event to mark the first anniversary of the death of renowned Galway writer Patricia Burke Brogan is to be held on Sunday.

She’s best known for her play ‘Eclipsed’ which exposed the inhumane treatment of women in the Magdalene Laundries.

The free event to remember the playwright, poet, novelist and artist will be held in Áras na nGael on Dominick St at 7:30pm on Sunday.

One of the organisers, Imelda Brophy, outlines what the commemoration will involve