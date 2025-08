This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An event will take place in the city this evening to mark 80 years since the dropping of an atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

It’s organised by Galway Alliance Against War, and it takes place at Spanish Arch at 8.

The theme of this year’s event is “Hiroshima 1945, Gaza 2025 – Stop the Killing.”

A remembrance ceremony’s been held in Hiroshima with representatives from more than 100 countries to honour those killed in 1945.