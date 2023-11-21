  • Services

Services

City event to explore creative and cultural industries in rural areas

Published:

City event to explore creative and cultural industries in rural areas
Share story:

An event exploring creative and cultural industries in rural areas is taking place in Galway city later this week

Creativity in Regions on the Edge will host a research talk and an open discussion on the realities of doing creative work in areas outside of cities.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The event, organised by the University of Galway’s UrbanLab, will take place at the Mick Lally Theatre at 6:30pm this Thursday

UrbanLab’s Mark Rainey explains the aim of the event:

The post City event to explore creative and cultural industries in rural areas appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Local TD seeks meeting with Irish Water CEO over Kinvara boil notice

Local TD Ciaran Cannon has sought a meeting with the CEO of Irish Water about the long running Ki...

no_space
10 percent increase in public order offences in North Western region

There has been a ten percent increase in the number of public order offences reported in the Nort...

no_space
Galway Community College salutes hope and honours fallen heroes

BY JAMES VARLEY Students and staff of Galway Community College commemorated the 63rd anniversa...

no_space
Land Development Agency set to take ownership of Port lands for housing

Galway Harbour Company is almost ready to sign off on a deal with the Land Development Agency (LD...

no_space
Galway’s Carer of the Year

A former Garda who gave up her job to look after her little girl born with a rare, genetic neurol...

no_space
No comment on jobs at DID Electrical as Select Technology Group buys all stores including 2 in Galway

Select Technology Group has acquired DID Electrical Group, subject to approval from the CCPC. A k...

no_space
National Show Me I.D campaign launched in Galway City

A national campaign to limit sales of age restricted products such as alcohol, vapes and tobacco ...

no_space
University of Galway to award 10 honorary degrees from this Wednesday

University of Galway is to award 10 honorary degrees this week and next. The Honorary Degree awar...

no_space
Irish Rail to take action on trespass and anti-social behavior at old railway station in Tuam

Irish Rail has confirmed it plans to take action on trespassing and anti-social behavior at the o...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up