City event to explore creative and cultural industries in rural areas

An event exploring creative and cultural industries in rural areas is taking place in Galway city later this week

Creativity in Regions on the Edge will host a research talk and an open discussion on the realities of doing creative work in areas outside of cities.





The event, organised by the University of Galway’s UrbanLab, will take place at the Mick Lally Theatre at 6:30pm this Thursday

UrbanLab’s Mark Rainey explains the aim of the event:

