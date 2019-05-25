City East: “Words can’t describe” feeling for poll-topper McDonnell

Newly re-elected City Councillor Declan McDonnell (Ind) said it was a special feeling that “words couldn’t describe” to top the poll in Galway City East.

Speaking after his election, Cllr McDonnell said it was a team effort that brought him over the line and paid tribute to the family and friends that had stood by him through six elections.

“I was always hopeful that I would be somewhere in the first two or three, but to top the poll is an incredible feeling.

“I want to pay tribute to those who have supported me; to my family, my wife Mary and the whole team who have been out canvassing for me for the past seven weeks,” said Cllr McDonnell.

Looking ahead to the next five years on the Council, Cllr McDonnell said housing was his top priority.

“We have the squeezed middle as I call them – young couples earning between €35,000 and €70,000 who don’t qualify for social housing and we have to help them get on the housing ladder.

“We in the Council have to get moving forward as fast as we can to deliver an affordable housing scheme so we can help those people,” said Cllr McDonnell.

The European Capital of Culture 2020 designation was also a top priority for the newly re-elected councillor, who said despite the problems faced in the past, the year would be a wonderful event for the city.

“I look forward to 2020 and delivering on it. I know there has been negativity around it but it is a huge achievement for the city and we won’t let the country down – and we won’t let the city down.

“Galway is a wonderful city and Galway City East has a wonderful community and I will represent them all, whether people have me a number one vote or didn’t vote for me at all,” said Cllr McDonnell.