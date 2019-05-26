City East: Full recheck and recount requested by Mairead Farrell

A full re-check and recount of Galway City East has been requested by representatives of Mairéad Farrell (SF) – and the request has been granted by returning officer, Gary McMahon.

This is despite Cllr Farrell conceding just minutes ago on Twitter: “Very disappointed to have lost out today by a handful of votes but will continue to build on the work that I have been doing over the past 5 years, I’m sure @owenhanleylives will be a formidable councillor”.

Just 17 votes separated Cllr Farrell and Mr Hanley and an official declaration of the election was due to be happening around now.

Counting continues at Westside Community Centre in the City Central and City West electoral areas – with the re-check and recount for City East to get underway “in due course”.