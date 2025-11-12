City drug dealer spared "mattress in Castlerea prison" by judge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Circuit Court Judge has described a young man’s drug dealing as “blatant greed.”

Galway Circuit Criminal Court heard that Ellysom Ojba (25), of Fana Glas, Ballybane, Galway, came forward on signed pleas from the District Court to possession of drugs for sale or supply and money laundering on November 18, 2022.

The offending was carried out in Eyre Square and at the above address. He has no previous convictions.

Passing sentence, Judge Brian O’Callaghan said: “He did this for greed, not on a chemical impulsion to feed an addiction. It was blatant greed.”

He noted that in the garda station, the defendant was found with two socks concealed in his underwear. “This man knew exactly what he was doing.”

He noted from the probation report that Ojba feels sorry for his victims and himself, as his work and travel opportunities will be affected by this.” He took into account that Ojba comes from a strong family background.

The judge said the mitigating factors in this case were the signed plea, the positive probation report, Ojba’s co-operation, the fact he is a first-time offender with no previous convictions and that he has not come to the attention of the gardai since. He also noted that Ojba has a good work ethic and that the convictions will have an impact on him.

“I don’t think it would serve this man or society for him to spend time on a mattress in Castlerea Prison,” the judge said. He sentenced Ojba to two years in prison which he suspended in full for three years.

He also ordered that Ojba pay €1,500 to Jigsaw and €1,500 to Cluine Mhuire within the next month, with €500 to be paid to each organisation within the next four weeks.

Garda Sergeant Padraig Mullin told Geri Silke BL, prosecuting, that on the day in question, he was on plain clothes patrol in Galway city when he received information that three males were dealing drugs. A description of the males was given, with one of the three wearing very distinctive clothing.

The court heard that Gda Sgt Mullin saw three males matching the description, and he approached them. He spoke with Ojba, who was wearing the distinctive clothing, and asked him if he had any drugs concealed on his person.

Ojba admitted that he had, and he was taken to the Garda Regional Centre. At the garda station, Ojba produced two socks from his underwear. One sock contained sixteen deal bags of suspected cocaine, and the other contained sixteen deal bags of suspected ketamine. He was also in possession of a weighing scale and €1,030 in cash.

A search warrant was granted, and a search was carried out at Ojba’s home. Ketamine. cocaine, deal bags and €525 were found in his bedroom. All the drugs were analysed and had a combined value of €5518.

Gda Sgt Mullin said Ojba was not known to him prior to this incident and that he comes from a hard-working family. He noted that Ojba’s parents were shocked. At the time of the offence, Ojba was a student in Dublin and worked weekends in a Galway factory.

Gda Sgt Mullin agreed with Brendan Browne BL, defending, that his client had provided a clean urine analysis and that the Probation Service placed him at low risk of reoffending.

Mr Browne said his client came before the court on signed pleas. He said it has been three years since this offence took place and his client was not known to the gardaí and has not come to any adverse attention since.

Counsel said Ojba “has found himself in a very difficult situation and he has put his family in a difficult situation”.

“This is a stain that will remain on his character going forward,” defence counsel said.

Mr Browne handed character letters, certificates and urine analysis into the court.

He asked the court to take into account that Ojba has expressed remorse, is at low risk of re-offending and has learnt from his mistakes.

