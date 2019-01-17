City councillors to go back to drawing board in drafting of busking byelaws

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors are to go back to the drawing board in the drafting of busking bye-laws for the city.

It’s after officials received legal advice stating the whole process was to be restarted as the original proposal did not contain a commencement date.

The bye-laws were adopted last May following much debate.

Some of the content of the bye-laws would have meant amplifiers couldn’t be used by buskers before 6 in the evening.

However, a new proposal including the commencement date will now have to be advertised and the public will be entitled to make submissions again.

It will then go to vote in the council chamber for a second time.

