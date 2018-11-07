City councillors to consider proposal for election poster ban

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors are to consider a proposal to ban election posters.
Fine Gael councillor Pearce Flannery is to propose the motion at this month’s meeting of the city council.
The motion would see the creation of a bye-law before the end of March next year which would prohibit the use of election posters in the city.
The posters are made from a long lasting plastic which, councillor Flannery argues, can last for up to 2500 years.
Councillor Flannery says the posters are unsightly, a threat to health and safety and detrimental for the environment.
