City councillors to be asked to "defend" triple-lock deployment mechanism

City councillors to be asked to "defend" triple-lock deployment mechanism
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

City Councillors are to be asked to use their voice to “defend” Ireland’s triple-lock mechanism on overseas deployment.

The system means approval is need from the Government, the Dáil and the UN before peacekeepers can be deployed.

Government has indicated it intends to reform the system so that UN approval is no longer needed, to give Ireland more control over its own forces.

But others claim it would erode Ireland’s neutrality – including Independent City Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe.

On Monday, she’ll ask her fellow councillors to support a letter to Government demanding that the existing triple-lock system be maintained.

