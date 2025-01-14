City councillors seek meeting with Garda Superintendant over anti-social behaviour in Ballybane

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Councillors will seek a meeting with the Garda Chief Superintendent in relation to anti-social behaviour in Ballybane.

Councillor Shane Forde proposed at a recent meeting that the City East area representatives meet with Superintendent Gerard Roche.

They will look to discuss how to increase the Garda presence in the area, and work together on an action plan.

Fine Gael Councillor Forde feels there’s merit to having more communication between Gardaí and local representatives: