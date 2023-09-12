  • Services

Services

City councillors reject elements of Crescent/Sea Road junction redesign

Published:

City councillors reject elements of Crescent/Sea Road junction redesign
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/6vmsjh/PeterJunction.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have voted to reject some elements of a major redesign of The Cresent/Sea Road junction in the city.

A presentation was made at a meeting last night, outlining major upgrades to pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

Other proposals include the removal of the left slip lane from The Crescent to Salthill Road Lower and the removal of some on-street parking.

Those two points were a sticking point for many – and a vote to reverse the removal of the slip lane and on-street parking was passed by majority.

The decision may not be ultimately binding as a redesign will likely have to examined by the National Transport Authority.

The changes were proposed by Councillor Peter Keane – who says the loss of the slip lane would be a major problem.

More like this:
no_space
Loughrea traffic lights will not return to original sequence

Galway bay fm newsroom – Traffic lights at the West Bridge in Loughrea will not be returned...

no_space
Planning permission for new homes in West dropped by 30% so far this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of new homes being granted planning permission in the W...

no_space
Allegation that a camera hidden in Loughrea Lake changing facility was source of photo shared online

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating an allegation that a camera hidden in the...

no_space
Motorists warned of delays as UHG traffic lights out of operation for next 4 nights

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The traffic lights at the junction in front of UHG will be out of ...

no_space
INMO calls for Emergency Taskforce to meet as trolley numbers soar in Galway and elsewhere

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for the Emer...

no_space
Refusal rate for CAHMS in West exceeding 40% this year

The rate of refusal for Child and Adolescent Mental Health services in the West is exceeding 40 p...

no_space
Justice Minister to engage with Galway Gardaí following recent public order incidents in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Justice is to engage with Gardaí in Galway today ...

no_space
Bus Éireann adds capacity to Gort morning service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Éireann has added capacity to its morning service in Gort. An ...

no_space
HSE claims elective surgical hub will slash waits by two thirds

The HSE has claimed that patients waiting on elective surgery in Galway will have a maximum wait ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up