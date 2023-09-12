City councillors reject elements of Crescent/Sea Road junction redesign
Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have voted to reject some elements of a major redesign of The Cresent/Sea Road junction in the city.
A presentation was made at a meeting last night, outlining major upgrades to pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.
Other proposals include the removal of the left slip lane from The Crescent to Salthill Road Lower and the removal of some on-street parking.
Those two points were a sticking point for many – and a vote to reverse the removal of the slip lane and on-street parking was passed by majority.
The decision may not be ultimately binding as a redesign will likely have to examined by the National Transport Authority.
The changes were proposed by Councillor Peter Keane – who says the loss of the slip lane would be a major problem.
