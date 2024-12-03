City councillors rail against plans to increase commercial rates by 15%

City councillors have railed against plans to increase commercial rates by 15 percent.

At City Hall last night, they were presented with the 2025 budget – which is built on the assumption of the increase being approved.

And they were warned that if the increase isn’t passed when the matter comes to a vote in a week, public services cuts worth €6m will have to be made.

The Chief Executive pointed out there’s no been increase to commercial rates in almost ten years – and he said that simply isn’t sustainable for the running of the city.

But there was consensus among councillors that businesses are struggling enough as it is, and cannot afford the increase.

Mayor Peter Keane acknowledges that service cuts are not a good thing – but says businesses are the lifeblood of the city and they cannot face being saddled with more costs right now.