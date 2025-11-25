City councillors rail against commercial rates and parking charges in revised 2026 budget

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

City councillors have railed against significant increases in commercial rates and parking charges in their annual budget for 2026.

City management had planned an increase in spending of €20m in what they termed a “back to basics” budget with focus on services and public amenities.

Key to Galway City Council’s increased spend next year was a 13% increase in commercial rates, as well as hikes in parking charges.

But the ruling pact of Fianna Fail, Sinn Fein, Labour and two Independents pushed through an alternative vision last evening.

Commercial rates were instead set at an inflationary rate of 3%.

And while hourly parking charges will go from €2 to €2.50, the daily rate will be €10 instead of €12.50, and the monthly rate will be unchanged at €100.

All of this, the ruling pact says, was done in the interest of protecting businesses, jobs and workers.

But the money to present a balanced budget has to be found somewhere, so it can be considered a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul.

Cuts include €465k for the retrofitting of public buildings, €307k for a sinking fund for Leisureland, €200k less for the shopfront enhancement scheme, and €264k for an economic strategy.

Also scrapped is €835k for a payment incentive scheme for ratepayers, given commercial rates were slashed to 3% from the planned 13%.

The ruling pact also hopes to raise more money from several sources, including collecting more derelict sites levies, and a possible dividend payment from Galway Port.

City officials expressed their disappointment, and described many of the changes as short-term thinking that could have long-term consequences.

But it was acknowledged that the ruling pact were exercising their democratic rights, and the council will have to chart a course for next year with the reality of this new budget.