City councillors move to limit number of gigs at Galway Airport
City councillors have moved to limit the number of gigs at Galway Airport next summer.
A motion was passed at a meeting at City Hall last evening, which called for a maximum of six gigs.
It follows reports that discussions are being held on hosting a far higher number of concerts at the site next summer.
The motion proposed by Councillor Mike Crowe suggested a review could be held next autumn on the situation.
The site is jointly owned by Galway City and County Council so it will have to be seen what traction the motion from city councillors has.
Councillor Crowe says too many gigs could pose a serious threat to the Galway International Arts Festival.
