Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to enter negotiations with major retailers in the city to encourage the provision of on-site recycling facilities.
It’s after a motion, proposed by Councillor Cathal O Conchuir, was unanimously passed at the council’s monthly meeting during discussions on management of household waste.
City councillors encourage recycling facilities at retail outlets
