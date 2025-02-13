City Councillors call on Government to install defibrillators in estates

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Councillors are calling for defibrillators to be installed in all new housing estates.

They want it to be part of planning conditions, and also for the Government to make funding available for the installation of defibrillators in existing estates.

Labour City Councillor Niall McNelis brought forward the motion, with the full support of all councillors, to write to the releveant minister with the requests.

Cllr McNelis says having more machines accessible in all areas will make a huge difference