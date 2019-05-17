City councillors back new Ballybane social housing scheme

Galway City Tribune – Construction work on a new social housing scheme on the east side of the city could commence this Autumn, after councillors approved a planning application this week.

It means people on the housing waiting list – which currently stands at 4,169 households – will be in a position to move into the planned new 58 Council homes in Ballybane in 2021.

The decision on the ‘Part 8’ planning application (one which must be voted on by councillors following public consultation) was postponed from the April meeting of the Council to this week – the final scheduled meeting before the local elections – because of some concerns over the mix of tenancy.

Some councillors lobbied for the homes to be a mixture of social housing and affordable housing, and not social only.

But Council Chief Executive Brendan McGrath warned this week that unless elected members adopted the social scheme that was on the table, some €12 million in Government funding would be lost.

He said currently there was no affordable housing scheme available for the site off the Monivea Road.

