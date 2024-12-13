  • Services

Services

City councillors adopt the 2025 budget with a 6 per cent increase in commercial rates

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

City councillors adopt the 2025 budget with a 6 per cent increase in commercial rates
Share story:

City councillors have adopted the 2025 budget with a 6 per cent increase in commercial rates.

The amendments which prevented the proposed 15 per cent increase were achieved in the midst of heated arguments at City Hall

They have led to a 143m budget rather than a 147 million euro one

However, despite the reduced budget all projects in the masterplan are still projected to be finished by year end

Among the projects for which funding will be reduced are the Climate Action Scheme and the Derelict/Vacant premises as well as the spend on castles and the marketing fund

Officials who put the budget book together say it will see 19 million euro invested in the city over the next five years

These include public toilets in the West End, a shop front enhancement scheme and a grants scheme for small community projects

Independent Councillor Mike Cubbard, who is part of the ruling pact on the council, proposed the amendments

He says they had to do something as they faced Sunday’s deadline to get the budget passed

However, opposition group member Fine Gael Councillor Clodagh Higgins voted against the budget saying it’s a kick in the teeth to local businesses

More like this:
no_space
Boil water notices lifted in Gort, Glenamaddy and Dunmore

The Boil Water Notices on the Gort Public Water Supply, the Glenamaddy Public Water Supply and th...

no_space
Lucky Galway winner scoops €50,000 in Prize Bonds draw

A lucky Galway winner has scooped €50,000 in today's Prize Bonds draw The weekly prize of €50,000...

no_space
Gardaí expected to upgrade investigation as Aughrim woman dies from injuries sustained in an assault on Monday

Gardai are expected to upgrade the investigation into the assault of a woman in her Aughrim home ...

no_space
City's Christmas Park n Ride to begin tomorrow morning

The city's Christmas Park n Ride begins tomorrow morning The service will run from the Galway Rac...

no_space
Tuam native designs President Higgins Christmas card for second year in a row

Tuam native Michael O'Dwyer has designed President Michael D. Higgins' Christmas card for the sec...

no_space
Gort/Kinvara councillor urges new Government to create fit-for-purpose scheme to deal with ash dieback

Gort/Kinvara councillor Geraldine Donohue is urging the new Government to create a fit-for-purpos...

no_space
Aughrim man appears in court charged with assaulting his wife

An Aughrim man has appeared in court charged with assaulting his wife and causing her harm at the...

no_space
Man charged with Galway city altercation in which four people were injured

Galway Gardaí have charged a man following an altercation which occurred in the city centre on Sa...

no_space
Static Speed Safety Cameras to go operational on Galway's N59 at Aubwee tomorrow

Static Speed Safety Cameras are to go operational tomorrow on Galway's N59 at Aubwee between Moyc...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up