City councillors adopt the 2025 budget with a 6 per cent increase in commercial rates

City councillors have adopted the 2025 budget with a 6 per cent increase in commercial rates.

The amendments which prevented the proposed 15 per cent increase were achieved in the midst of heated arguments at City Hall

They have led to a 143m budget rather than a 147 million euro one

However, despite the reduced budget all projects in the masterplan are still projected to be finished by year end

Among the projects for which funding will be reduced are the Climate Action Scheme and the Derelict/Vacant premises as well as the spend on castles and the marketing fund

Officials who put the budget book together say it will see 19 million euro invested in the city over the next five years

These include public toilets in the West End, a shop front enhancement scheme and a grants scheme for small community projects

Independent Councillor Mike Cubbard, who is part of the ruling pact on the council, proposed the amendments

He says they had to do something as they faced Sunday’s deadline to get the budget passed

However, opposition group member Fine Gael Councillor Clodagh Higgins voted against the budget saying it’s a kick in the teeth to local businesses