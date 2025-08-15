  • Services

City Councillor welcomes road works after Uisce Eireann 'botch job'

Published:

City Councillor welcomes road works after Uisce Eireann 'botch job'
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Councillor Shane Forde is welcoming road works in the city today after what he previosly referred to as a ‘botch job’ by Uisce Eireann.

Road re-surfacing works are taking place along the Old Dublin Road – between Merlin Park and the ATU Galway roundabout – until 2 this afternooon.

The Fine Gael Councillor criticised the quality of the road works done during Race Week, following emergency watermain repair works.

Temporary traffic management arrangements will be in place throughout the day, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible.

Fine Gael Councillor Forde says Uisce Eireann need to ensure a similar event doesn’t happen again

