City Councillor welcomes confirmation on road safety improvement works
Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare has welcomed confirmation from Galway City Council that major road safety improvement works have been approved and will commence next month.
The works will include the construction of 3 pedestrian crossings at each arm of the Siobhan McKenna Road and Circular Road junction.
Speaking this morning, Councillor Hoare said that it was a positive development.
