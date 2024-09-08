  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

City Councillor welcomes confirmation on road safety improvement works

Published:

City Councillor welcomes confirmation on road safety improvement works
Share story:

Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare has welcomed confirmation from Galway City Council that major road safety improvement works have been approved and will commence next month.

The works will include the construction of 3 pedestrian crossings at each arm of the Siobhan McKenna Road and Circular Road junction.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Speaking this morning, Councillor Hoare said that it was a positive development.

The post City Councillor welcomes confirmation on road safety improvement works appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Rescheduled “Hands Across The Corrib” Event takes place this afternoon

The much-anticipated Hands Across the Corrib event, organised by Corrib Beo, that was postponed l...

no_space
Iconic Connemara figure launches memoir of experiences over a lifetime

An iconic figure in community development work in Connemara has written his memoir which contains...

no_space
Six Candidates to contest Galway East Fine Gael Election Convention this evening

Fine Gael in Galway East will select its General Election candidate or candidates this evening at...

no_space
People urged to dip, swim or splash for cancer fundraiser day

People are being urged to splash out for breast cancer research next month — literally. The Na...

no_space
Friendly soccer match brings together locals, migrants and Travellers

A friendly soccer match with a difference was held in Oranmore last Friday, bringing together loc...

no_space
Connacht Backyard Ultra Event To Take Place in Clarinbridge

The All Ireland Backyard Ultra (BYU) Championship is coming to Galway when the official Connach...

no_space
Deputy expresses concern that ACRES Scheme is not delivering for farmers

Independent TD for East Galway Sean Canney has expressed concern the ACRES scheme as designed is ...

no_space
Gardai renews appeal in search for missing Castlerea teenager

Gardai have renewed their appeal in the search for a Roscommon teenager who was reported missing ...

no_space
Thousands expected to attend tomorrow’s Monivea Show

Crowds in the region of 4-5,000 are expected to be in Monivea for the Agricultural Show that will...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up