City Councillor urges Government to introduce legislation to curb short-term letting

City Councillir Niall Mc Nelis has called for the rapid introduction of legislation to curb short-term letting.

He says platforms such as AirBnB are having a major impact on the availability of long-term housing, with hundreds of properties currently being advertised for short-term let in the city





The Labour councillor says the Government believes up to 12,000 homes could be freed up and returned to long term use.

Councillor McNelis says legislation needs to be brought in immediately while we wait for housing supply to increase:

