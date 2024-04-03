City Councillor urges Government to introduce legislation to curb short-term letting
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
City Councillir Niall Mc Nelis has called for the rapid introduction of legislation to curb short-term letting.
He says platforms such as AirBnB are having a major impact on the availability of long-term housing, with hundreds of properties currently being advertised for short-term let in the city
The Labour councillor says the Government believes up to 12,000 homes could be freed up and returned to long term use.
Councillor McNelis says legislation needs to be brought in immediately while we wait for housing supply to increase:
