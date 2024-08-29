City councillor slams IPAS as ‘disgrace’ after families in city and Salthill centres told to move out

City councillor Níall McNelis has slammed IPAS after eleven families in its city centres have been told they have to move out.

The Labour Councillor says residents of centres in Dominick Street and Salthill are being transferred to Clifden.





He says families had been issued with notices to quit in July, but no timeline had been given since then.

Some of the families had been residents in the centre for two years, and Councillor McNelis says it’s come as a major blow this morning.

Councillor McNelis told Sarah Slevin that the families effected are distraught:

