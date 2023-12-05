City councillor says more investment urgently needed to regulate Airbnbs
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
More investment is urgently needed to tackle illegal Airbnbs in the city.
The matter was raised at a budget meeting of Galway City Council last night, where €130 thousand was taken away from planning control for next year, and re-allocated elsewhere.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
There are planning regulations in place with regards the operation of Airbnbs, but these are widely ignored nationwide due to lack of enforcement.
Councillor Cheevers says more rather than less action is desperately needed – as it’s stopping many people from getting housing in the city:
The post City councillor says more investment urgently needed to regulate Airbnbs appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Contract awarded for major redevelopment of Ceannt Station
Iarnród Éireann has announced it has awarded a contract for the major redevelopment of Ceannt Sta...
Water outages in Gort due to issue at treatment plant
Residents and businesses on the Gort Public Water Supply Scheme are being advised to expect outag...
Delay on Galway’s Cross-City Link BusConnects plan
A decision by An Bord Pleanála on the proposed BusConnects Cross-City public transport proposal w...
Woman pleads guilty to child cruelty in “tragic and complex” Galway case
A 34-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to two charges of child cruelty in Galway in what a court ...
€500,000 drawn down under Galway’s Culture Capital legacy scheme
The Government has confirmed the transfer of more than €500,000 in November for Galway 2020 Europ...
City Christmas Park and Ride Service returns this Friday
The annual Christmas Park and Ride Service for Galway city is returning this Friday Buses will ru...
Labour selects Galway City East candidate for next year’s local elections
The Labour Party has selecteed its election candidate to run in the Galway City East area for nex...
€121m approved in 2024 budget for Galway City Council
Galway City Councillors have voted unanimously to pass a budget of 121 million euros for 2024 It&...
Councillors pass largest ever budget of €173m for running of County Galway next year
Councillors have voted this afternoon to approve the largest ever budget for the running of Count...