This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Labour City Councillor has said that it is shameful that over 1,000 people in Galway City are still waiting for driving tests.

In a response to Labour Leader Ivana Bacik, the RSA has revealed that 81,022 people are waiting for driving tests nationwide.

Of that figure, 1,025 are in Galway City.

Councillor Niall McNelis told Galway Bay FM News that this backlog is having a huge effect on people’s lives.