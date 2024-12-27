City Councillor says Airbnb operators should be paying commercial rates

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Airbnb operators should be paying commercial rates to the local council in their area, the same as other businesses.

That’s according to city councillor Alan Cheevers, who says a huge amount of property across Galway is used exclusively for the platform and others like it.

Regulations on short-term lets have increased dramatically in recent years – and could be set to increase even future in the near future.

One rule says short term lets in rent pressure zones must be registered and have permission – but this is seen to be widely ignored.

Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers thinks those making money on Airbnb should be paying rates.