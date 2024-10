City councillor Helen Ogbu has been selected by Labour to contest the Galway West constituency in the upcoming General Election.

Councillor Ogbu was ratified at an event at Shantalla Community Centre last night.

She says that housing, public services funding, mental health and early childcare supports are her main campaign issues.

Councillor Ogbu made history in the recent local elections by becoming the first black woman to be elected to Galway City Council.