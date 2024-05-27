  • Services

Services

City Councillor calls for walkability audits for people with disabilities

Published:

City Councillor calls for walkability audits for people with disabilities
Share story:

Councillor Alan Curran is calling on the City Council to carry out walkability audits for people with disabilities

City East Councillor Curran says people with disabilities are at high risk of poverty, social exclusion, unemployment and face barriers to transport and housing.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He’s also requesting accessible infrastructure for all public transport as part of the upcoming BusConnect improvements.

The Social Democrats councillor says walkability audits need to be urgently rolled out to identify obstacles that hinder movement.

The post City Councillor calls for walkability audits for people with disabilities appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Locals concerned over loss of parking spaces with Woodquay park Redevelopment

Local residents have been raising concerns that parking spaces may be lost in the redevelopment o...

no_space
Booster station planned to improve water supply in Tir an Fhia region of South Connemara

Uisce Éireann have confirmed a short-term measure to resolve the water difficulties in the Tir an...

no_space
Station upgrade must be followed by more Gardaí

The upgrading of Spiddal Garda Station should be followed with an urgent increase in Garda number...

no_space
Local couple thanked for donating land to make life safer for pedestrians

A South Galway couple have generously donated part of their property to provide a new footpath th...

no_space
Fund puts wind in communities’ sails

SSE Renewables and Greencoat Renewables have opened the latest round of community funding availab...

no_space
Two Headford-based projects recognised at .ie Digital Town Awards 2024

Two projects in Headford have been recognised at the .ie Digital Town Awards 2024. Headford Lace ...

no_space
Five University of Galway Research Projects to receive nearly €6 million in funding for healthcare, climate and tech research

Five projects from the University of Galway are to benefit from funding announced this morning by...

no_space
Call for new €50m fund to support delivery of badly-needed affordable housing across County Galway

There’s a call for a new €50m fund to be established to drive the delivery of badly needed ...

no_space
One day closure of R355 at Magheranearla due to roadworks

There will be a one day closure of the R355 at Magheranearla tomorrow due to road resurfacing wor...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up