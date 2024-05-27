City Councillor calls for walkability audits for people with disabilities
Councillor Alan Curran is calling on the City Council to carry out walkability audits for people with disabilities
City East Councillor Curran says people with disabilities are at high risk of poverty, social exclusion, unemployment and face barriers to transport and housing.
He’s also requesting accessible infrastructure for all public transport as part of the upcoming BusConnect improvements.
The Social Democrats councillor says walkability audits need to be urgently rolled out to identify obstacles that hinder movement.
