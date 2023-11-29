City councillor calls for more community involvement to aid Gardaí

Galway City Councillor Niall McNelis is calling for more community involvement to aid the work of Gardaí.

He is asking for the public to become eyes and ears of the Garda Support Unit, and report any suspicious activity or anti-social behaviour.





Councillor McNelis is Chair of the Galway City Joint Policing Committee, which held its meeting in the city this week.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor McNeilis, says it’s vital people play an active role in crime prevention:

