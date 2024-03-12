City Councillor calls for Council to immediately clean up site on Doughiska Road

Galway City Council has been called on to immediately clean up its site on Doughiska Road.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says the site is becoming a health, safety and environmental issue with rubbish and waste being dumped on a regular basis.





The Fianna Fáil City East councillor says if it continues it will become a serious matter.

