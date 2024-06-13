A city councillor has labelled the practice of taking and sharing pictures of road traffic incidents as ‘grotesque’.

Labour Councillor Níall McNelis is demanding the Government ban the practice, and say it’s a disrespectful intrusion into the private grieving process.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

A Labour Party bill is due to be debated in the Dáil today (thurs), which seeks the introduction of penalties for anyone who shares these images.

Níall McNelis says it’s time to stamp out this behaviour, and he says the bill is a step toward achieving that:

The post City Councillor calls for ban on sharing images of road traffic accidents appeared first on Galway Bay FM.