City Council urged to install public toilets in the Spanish Arch/Claddagh area
Galway City Council is being urged to install public toilets in the Spanish Arch/Claddagh
Councillor Frank Fahy says there’s an ongoing issue with people using the church grounds and local front gardens.
The Fine Gael City Central councillor is calling for the installation of temporary toilets until there are permanent restrooms to facilitate the large number of tourists.
