The City Council is being urged to establish an official Fanzone for the All-Ireland Final.

Galway play Armagh in the match in just under two weeks time, after beating Donegal by two points at the weekend.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

City councillor John Connolly says lots of supporters will not be able to get tickets to Croke Park, and a local fanzone area would ensure everyone can enjoy the atmosphere

He says there are a few options that could be explored:

The post City Council urged to establish Fanzone for All-Ireland final appeared first on Galway Bay FM.