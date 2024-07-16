  • Services

City Council urged to establish Fanzone for All-Ireland final

Published:

The City Council is being urged to establish an official Fanzone for the All-Ireland Final.

Galway play Armagh in the match in just under two weeks time, after beating Donegal by two points at the weekend.


City councillor John Connolly says lots of supporters will not be able to get tickets to Croke Park, and a local fanzone area would ensure everyone can enjoy the atmosphere

He says there are a few options that could be explored:

