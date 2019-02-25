City Council urged to clarify legal status of Shantalla Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Members of the Shantalla community are calling on city councillors not to vote on any proposed plans for a helipad on public grounds at Shantalla until documentation over the legal status of the land is presented.

It follows a meeting held last week by the Shantalla Resident’s Association, where over 100 community members gathered to voice their concerns over proposals included in the city’s Traffic Management Plan.

The proposals include a new helipad on public grounds in Shantalla and a new bus link going through the same grounds to provide a cross-city link.

The Shantalla Residents Association claim that this land was left in trust to the residents of Shantalla to enjoy.