Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to carry out a full survey of trees across the city in the coming months.
Several councillors raised concerns at last evening’s meeting of the local authority about where trees are positioned and the danger they may pose to people and to property during storms.
City council to undertake tree survey across the city in coming months
