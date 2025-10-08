City Council to tackle "embarrassing" car-parking confusion

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The City Council has vowed to take action to bring more clarity to the the car-parking situation in Galway City.

Many of the machines are out of action, and those that work no longer accept cash or card payment due to an ongoing legal challenge.

Instead, people must use Payzone or the Galway City Parking App.

At a meeting this week, Councillor Niall McNelis said the situation is an embarrassment and there’s still incredible confusion among the public and visitors.

Labour Councillor McNelis said there needs to be proper information and signage put in place to advise people of the situation.