City Council to proceed with €8.4m development at Galway City Museum

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is to proceed with it’s original plan for a major €8.4m redevelopment of Galway City Museum.

It’s after recent concerns the project would have to be scaled back due to budget concerns.

The City Council had originally hoped to obtain €6m worth of funding from Failte Ireland to cover the bulk of the projected total cost of €8.4m.

However, when Failte Ireland indicated it would only be providing a maximum grant of €5m, it seemed likely that the project would have to scaled back.

However, at this week’s meeting of the City Council, there was unanimous agreement that the project should proceed as originally envisioned.

It was noted that Galway is critically short of ‘rainy day’ attractions – and the expanded museum will be a major tourist attraction and of huge social, cultural and economic importance.

While the move means extra funding is required from the local authority – Councillors were in agreement that it would make little sense to compromise on such a vital piece of infrastructure for the city.

Failte Ireland is expected to announce funding early next year – and all going well, works will begin in the second half of 2019, to be completed by late 2020 or early 2021.