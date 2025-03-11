  • Services

City Council to host special meeting for Crown Square move

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council is to host a special meeting in relation to the controversial move of City Hall to Crown Square.

Over a hundred people gathered and marched outside their offices on College Road yesterday as part of a protest organised by Forsa.

They claim they weren’t consulted, nor were the public – and this all comes amid growing fears of the cost of the move spiraling out of control.

A city council meeting was held yesterday afternoon – and councillors voted to hold a special meeting to discuss the move and staff concerns.

Meanwhile, the meeting at City Hall was held ‘as Gaeilge’ yesterday for Seachtain na Gaeilge, with Mayor Peter Keane opening proceedings

