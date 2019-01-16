City Council to consider proposal for proof of waste management by social housing tenants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tenants in social housing in the city may have to provide proof of a proper waste management system at their household within one month of their tenancy.

Councillors are to vote at next month’s city council meeting on whether this should be made a requirement.

A motion was proposed by Councillor Pearce Flannery at this month’s council meeting that in order to be granted tenancy, a prospective tenant must have a contract with a waste management service.

However, officials rejected the motion on the grounds that homeless people applying for tenancy will not be able to have a contract before they have an address.

Following this, Councillor Declan McDonnell reworded the motion so that tenants would be required to provide this proof within the first month of their tenancy.

Councillors will vote on the motion next month after Mayor Niall McNelis requested it be postponed.

If it’s passed, tenants in social housing will be required to prove they either have a contract with an authorised waste collector, they use a neighbour’s service with consent of the neighbour, or they directly deliver their waste to an authorised waste collector.