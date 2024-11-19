City Council tight-lipped on rumours Galway Airport could be sold to fund fit-out of controversial Crown Square

Galway City Council has remained somewhat tight-lipped on rumours that the former Galway Airport site could be sold to fund the fit-out of its brand new offices at Crown Square.

The Crown Square development is mired in controversy, amid fears the overall cost is spiraling out of control.

The Council’s new home was bought with a projected total cost of around €55m in 2022 – but two years later it’s not finished and some are suggesting the price could rise to €75m.

At at City Hall this week, Councillor Declan McDonnell voiced his firm opposition to the idea the money could be found by selling the airport site in Carnmore.

Officials weren’t drawn on the rumours about Galway Airport and Crown Square specifically – but said a portfolio of select lands are currently being assessed, and there could be potential sales.

David Nevin spoke to Councillor McDonnell at City Hall.