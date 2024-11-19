  • Services

Services

City Council tight-lipped on rumours Galway Airport could be sold to fund fit-out of controversial Crown Square

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

City Council tight-lipped on rumours Galway Airport could be sold to fund fit-out of controversial Crown Square
Share story:

Galway City Council has remained somewhat tight-lipped on rumours that the former Galway Airport site could be sold to fund the fit-out of its brand new offices at Crown Square.

The Crown Square development is mired in controversy, amid fears the overall cost is spiraling out of control.

The Council’s new home was bought with a projected total cost of around €55m in 2022 – but two years later it’s not finished and some are suggesting the price could rise to €75m.

At at City Hall this week, Councillor Declan McDonnell voiced his firm opposition to the idea the money could be found by selling the airport site in Carnmore.

Officials weren’t drawn on the rumours about Galway Airport and Crown Square specifically – but said a portfolio of select lands are currently being assessed, and there could be potential sales.

David Nevin spoke to Councillor McDonnell at City Hall.

More like this:
no_space
Galway teachers protest outside schools over proposed Leaving Cert changes

Teachers have been outside schools across Galway, and the country, this lunchtime, protesting ove...

no_space
Demand for emergency funding to grit pathways and roads in council estates

Government must immediately provide emergency funding to allow the gritting of roads and paths in...

no_space
Fundraising event for new community centre in Maigh Cuilinn

A fundraising information event is being held this Thursday for the new Community Centre in Maigh...

no_space
Appeal for information over petrol bomb attacks in Tuam and Galway City linked to ongoing feud

Gardaí are appealing for information over a series of petrol bomb attacks in Tuam and Galway City...

no_space
Steady progress being made on plans to upgrade Tuam Town Hall

Steady progress is being made on the proposed plan to upgrade and improve Tuam Town Hall. The ten...

no_space
University of Galway expert appointed to UN climate change advisory role

A University of Galway lecturer has been appointed to a United Nations climate change advisory ro...

no_space
Planning permission sought for major regeneration scheme in Clifden

Planning permission is finally being sought for a long-awaited major regeneration scheme in Clifd...

no_space
ATU Galway campus to host International Men's Day event today

ATU Galway is hosting an event on its Dublin Road campus today to mark International Men's Day. T...

no_space
Deepwater quay plans can’t get out of dry dock

Plans to redevelop a deepwater quay in Conamara remain anchored for at least another year as the ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up