City Council taking precautionary steps in Salthill due to expected high tides during weather warning
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway City Council is taking “precautionary steps” in Salthill due to unusually high tides that will coincide with a yellow weather warning this evening.
The warning – for Galway and Mayo – comes into effect at 7 this evening and will remain in place until 2am.
Toft Car Park, Silverstrand Road and Car Park are closed; Salthill Car Park will close from 1 this afternoon.
They’ll also be looking at a possible road closure from D’Arcy Roundabout at Seapoint as far as Galway Business School.
Ballyloughane Beach Road in Renmore is also restricted to local access only.
