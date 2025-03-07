  • Services

City council staff to hold protest over controversial move to Crown Square

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Staff from Galway City Council will hold a protest on Monday against the controversial move to Crown Square.

They claim they weren’t consulted – and Fórsa Trade Union says it’s a move that “nobody wants”.

The deal to move City Hall from College Road to Crown Square in Mervue was signed-off in 2022.

But three years later, the move hasn’t happened and there’s still much work to be done, with some predicting the final cost could be up to €30m more than originally planned.

And staff too, have taken issue with the move – saying there was no consultation with them, or with the public.

Fórsa Trade Union says three quarters of staff surveyed have indicated the move would make them consider getting a job elsewhere.

It’s now arranged a protest at City Hall on Monday afternoon at lunchtime, ahead of a meeting of city councillors.

Although councillors backed the move in 2022, many have since expressed regret and a sense of having been misled – with some saying they were “sold a pup” on Crown Square.

