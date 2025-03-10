  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

City Council staff protest over controversial move to Crown Square

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

City Council staff protest over controversial move to Crown Square
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Staff at Galway City Council have held a protest outside their offices at College Road this afternoon, over the controversial move to Crown Square in Mervue.

They claim they weren’t consulted, nor were the public – and this all comes amid growing fears of the cost of the move spiralling out of control.

The €45m deal was approved by councillors in 2022 – but most have now expressed regret and claim the process was rushed and they were given no time to fully assess the plans.

These protestors at City Hall today gave us their opinion on the the situation.

More like this:
no_space
Protest demands clarity on future of Palás Cinema in heart of the city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt was a day for protests in Galway City today - with...

no_space
Protest at County Hall over housing issues in Connemara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA protest has taken place at County Hall this lunchti...

no_space
Local TD slams "unacceptable" delays to Ballinasloe anti-social behavior taskforce

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is criticising "unacceptable" delays to an...

no_space
Man in 20s dies after three car crash in Barna overnight

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man in his 20s has died following a three-car colli...

no_space
Protests to take place at City Hall and County Hall this afternoon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMProtests are set to take place at City Hall and Count...

no_space
Galway woman calls for community support to support cancer sufferers on Daffodil Day

An Oranmore woman who was diagnosed with cancer during her pregnancy is urging the people of Galw...

no_space
Athenry refugee centre is ruled out

The state has confirmed this week that a proposal to turn a former nursing home in Athenry into a...

no_space
Galway duo take on Dublin City Marathon to Support Jack and Jill Foundation

Two Galway friends, Bryan Walsh from Clonberne and Máire Mulkerins from Bullaun, Loughrea, runnin...

no_space
Two Galway families to perform on TG4's Réalta agus Gaolta tonight

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo families from Galway will perform in front of the...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up