City Council staff protest over controversial move to Crown Square

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Staff at Galway City Council have held a protest outside their offices at College Road this afternoon, over the controversial move to Crown Square in Mervue.

They claim they weren’t consulted, nor were the public – and this all comes amid growing fears of the cost of the move spiralling out of control.

The €45m deal was approved by councillors in 2022 – but most have now expressed regret and claim the process was rushed and they were given no time to fully assess the plans.

These protestors at City Hall today gave us their opinion on the the situation.