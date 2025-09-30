  • Services

City Council seeking public's ideas on local budget spend of €25K

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council is looking for people’s ideas on how to spend a €25,000 budget fund.

Next year, the local authority will deliver a project or initiative which has been proposed by people in the City Central area.

This process is called Participatory Budget – and it’s a democratic process that allows local communities to decide how a portion of the public budget is spent.

The ideas submitted will be shortlisted and put to a public vote, with one project being chosen.

The closing date for submissions is Friday October 17th at 4PM, and more information can be found on GalwayCity.ie

As part of that process, the council is hosting an online information webinar to discuss details, which will take place online this evening at 7.

Registration for that webinar can be done by emailing development@gccn.ie.

To submit an idea, click here.

